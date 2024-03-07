Lawrence: Second most important thing for democracy and Democrats is winning the Senate

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes the California Senate primary race which was dominated by three prominent Democratic House members. With Katie Porter and Barbara Lee out of the race, Lawrence says that this year’s Senate primary revealed a problem that only the Democratic Party has - there is more political talent and governing ability in people like Porter and Lee than there is room for in elective office.March 7, 2024