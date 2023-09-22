IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Lawrence: Tuberville is the most disgraceful senator of the year

    06:28
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Rupert Murdoch stepping down but 'Daddy will be watching'

    10:15
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Democrats are kicking ass’ in elections after Dobbs ruling says dem strategist

    04:29

  • Laurence Tribe: Biden should transfer frozen Russian bank assets to Ukraine

    06:18

  • Swalwell on Jim Jordan’s DOJ attacks: ‘There is no credibility on that side’

    07:41

  • Lawrence: Biden gave the country a lesson in hope

    09:30

  • Sen. Whitehouse: 'Very possible illegal conduct' in billionaires' SCOTUS gifts

    10:14

  • Karine Jean-Pierre: Zelenskyy is the ‘best spokesperson’ for Ukraine aid

    08:41

  • Lawrence & legal panel react to Trump admitting election subversion was his decision

    11:01

  • Rep. Lieu: Jan. 6 jury pool must not be intimidated by Trump’s ‘violent rhetoric

    06:00

  • GOP’s actions show their ‘contempt for democracy’ NYT’s Jamelle Bouie says

    06:18

  • Lawrence: Jack Smith asks Jan. 6 case judge to tell Trump to shut up about witnesses, prosecutors, and the judge

    07:18

  • Lawrence: GA judge effectively told Trump co-defendant lawyer to shut up

    02:29

  • Trump on having to comply with subpoena: 'I know this. I don't even know that'

    04:55

  • 'Trump is still confessing': Lawrence, Weissmann, Moss, & Katyal on new Trump defenses

    10:57

  • Timothy Snyder: Way to end Putin's war in Ukraine is to help Ukraine win it

    06:39

  • Legal experts say Trump docs case could still make it to trial in May

    05:13

  • Lawrence: Fani Willis points out key flaw in GA co-defendants asking to move cases to federal court

    06:51

  • Lawrence on why Fani Willis wants to try Trump with 18 GA co-defendants

    10:39

  • ‘Speaker McCarthy stands for nothing’ says Rep. Schiff

    03:26

The Last Word

Lawrence: Rupert Murdoch stepping down but 'Daddy will be watching'

10:15

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes the news that Rupert Murdoch will be stepping down as Chairman of News Corp. and Fox giving the media empire to his eldest son, Lachlan. O’Donnell also shares new details from author Michael Wolff’s new book about the end of the Murdoch empire, “The Fall.”Sept. 22, 2023

  • Lawrence: Tuberville is the most disgraceful senator of the year

    06:28
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Rupert Murdoch stepping down but 'Daddy will be watching'

    10:15
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Democrats are kicking ass’ in elections after Dobbs ruling says dem strategist

    04:29

  • Laurence Tribe: Biden should transfer frozen Russian bank assets to Ukraine

    06:18

  • Swalwell on Jim Jordan’s DOJ attacks: ‘There is no credibility on that side’

    07:41

  • Lawrence: Biden gave the country a lesson in hope

    09:30

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All