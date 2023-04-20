IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Hear Ted Cruz caught on tape owning himself and Trump

  • Fox big money penalty marks another step in onset of 'accountability season'

    Lawrence: Rupert Murdoch’s ‘stupidity’ gave Dominion a huge win

    Ex-Fox producer’s lawyer alleges ‘chauvinism, misogyny’ behind-the-scenes on Tucker Carlson's show

  • Chris Hayes: How the American right built its own echo chamber

  • Dominion lawyer who won $787 million settlement on ‘The Beat’

  • Fox News surrender: $700M+ payout for ‘lies’ breaks records

  • Lawrence: Rupert Murdoch and Fox surrendered. Truth won big. Rupert lost.

  • Fox agrees to $787.5 million settlement with Dominion

  • Series of GOP losses and humiliations threaten right-wing bubble

  • Dominion Voting Systems lead attorney: Today really was a day of vindication, a little bittersweet

  • Murdoch caves: Fox News paying $787.5 million amid damaging evidence

  • Fox News paying $787.5 million after Murdoch, Hannity admissions

  • 'The truth matters': Dominion and Fox News settle for $787 million

  • Murdoch, Hannity, Tucker face witness stand after bombshell admissions

  • Jury selected for Fox News and Dominion defamation lawsuit

  • Fox-Dominion defamation case delayed

  • Judge: Fox-Dominion trial to begin Tuesday

  • Start of trial in Dominion lawsuit against Fox News delayed

  • Start of trial in Dominion defamation lawsuit against Fox News delayed

The Last Word

Lawrence: Rupert Murdoch’s ‘stupidity’ gave Dominion a huge win

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell breaks down exactly why Fox's landmark $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems was a victory for Dominion and democracy, and a massive loss for Fox, amid complaints that a trial would've better served public interest.April 20, 2023

