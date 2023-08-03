IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

Lawrence: Roadmap to Trump election indictment begins with Speaker Pelosi

10:26

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how “America was ready” for Jack Smith’s indictment of Trump for trying to overturn the 2020 election because of the work of January 6 Committee created by Speaker Pelosi who masterfully eliminated “built-in defects to congressional investigative committees.”Aug. 3, 2023

