The Last Word

Lawrence: Republicans don't want you to know the truth about TX school massacre

For years, Republicans have argued that the only thing that can stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains why the mass murder of 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, has again proven that Republican plan will never work.May 27, 2022

