  • Rep. Goldman: Justice Thomas’s relationship with GOP donor is ‘un-American’

    04:23
    Lawrence: Report of an ‘insider witness’ is Trump’s new worry

    06:38
    Lawrence: Garland hints Trump could be next after Proud Boy conviction

    02:36

  • Colin Allred on running against Ted Cruz: He only cares about himself

    05:43

  • Lawrence: How could private racism get public racist Tucker Carlson fired at Fox?

    13:26

  • Luke Russert reflects on finding his own path away from D.C.

    10:29

  • Democrats have a ‘legislative secret agent’ to fight GOP on debt ceiling crisis

    07:21

  • Sen. Whitehouse: Supreme Court justices’ behavior is starting to ‘alarm’ other judges

    04:32

  • Lawrence: Supreme Court 'is in crisis' over lack of ethics rules

    12:42

  • Capehart: GOP attacking Kamala Harris shows ‘her strength’ ahead of 2024 election

    06:47

  • GOP gun policy made our community ‘more dangerous,’ TX Democrat says

    11:22

  • Rep. Summer Lee: Young Dems countering GOP extremism with 'hope' and 'ferocity'

    04:29

  • Fmr. Prosecutor: Trump’s lawyer ‘did not accomplish his goal’ in civil rape case

    08:53

  • Banned MT Dem Zooey Zephyr: Silencing me is 'using decorum as a tool of oppression'

    06:36

  • ‘A new generation is rising up’: Young Dems stand up to GOP extremism

    11:00

  • Fmr. Prosecutor: Trump faces ‘tough odds’ in civil rape trial

    06:24

  • White House: McCarthy’s debt limit hostage-taking could have ‘extreme’ consequences

    05:23

  • Rep. Clyburn: Biden wants to make America great for everyone

    07:16

  • Top TN House Democrat: Republicans are taking their power for granted

    06:05

  • Velshi: Tucker's exit from Fox won't be end of network’s 'dangerous' coverage

    06:41

The Last Word

Lawrence: Report of an ‘insider witness’ is Trump’s new worry

06:38

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes new reporting from The New York Times that Special Prosecutor Jack Smith and his team have secured the cooperation of an insider witness in their investigation of former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified government documents after he left office.May 5, 2023

