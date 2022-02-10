IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Lawrence: Rep. Greene's 'gazpacho police' rant a 'stunning display of stupidity'

The Last Word

Lawrence: Rep. Greene’s ‘gazpacho police’ rant a ‘stunning display of stupidity’

Dr. Lance Dodes joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the latest comments by two House Republicans and why Dodes believes the Republican Party can be described as a “charismatic cult” with Trump’s supporters worshipping him as a “godlike figure.”Feb. 10, 2022

    Lawrence: Rep. Greene’s ‘gazpacho police’ rant a ‘stunning display of stupidity’

