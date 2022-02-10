Lawrence: Rep. Greene’s ‘gazpacho police’ rant a ‘stunning display of stupidity’
09:35
Dr. Lance Dodes joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the latest comments by two House Republicans and why Dodes believes the Republican Party can be described as a “charismatic cult” with Trump’s supporters worshipping him as a “godlike figure.”Feb. 10, 2022
