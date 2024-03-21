IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Lawrence: ‘Racist conman’ Trump’s debts pose national security risk
March 21, 202405:35
    Lawrence: 'Racist conman' Trump's debts pose national security risk

The Last Word

Lawrence: 'Racist conman' Trump's debts pose national security risk

New York Attorney General Letitia James could start seizing Trump properties, including the not-so-iconic Trump Tower, if Donald Trump can’t pay the nearly half a billion dollars he owes the State of New York. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes Donald Trump’s latest racist and desperate attempt to collect money from his followers to pay that debt and why national security experts are calling Trump a security risk.March 21, 2024

    Lawrence: 'Racist conman' Trump's debts pose national security risk

