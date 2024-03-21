Lawrence: ‘Racist conman’ Trump’s debts pose national security risk

- Now Playing
Lawrence: ‘Racist conman’ Trump’s debts pose national security risk05:35
- UP NEXT
Trump's cashless crisis: Could someone 'own the president' by posting his $454 Million bond?10:12
‘Never seen this before’: Trump money expert on his scramble to make $464M bond08:52
‘Panic’: Trump has ‘buddies beg for money’ amid desperate search for $464M05:19
‘He’s freaking out’: Donald Trump hits the panic button as time runs out for him to pay up10:00
Andrew Weissmann: Trump simply doesn't have the money to pay the $464M bond06:15
Trump's desperate move? Manafort with his Russian oligarch ties eyed for campaign amid need for cash08:51
'Drowning': New details on Trump's ‘absolutely desperate' finances07:22
What happens next if Trump can't make bond?06:14
Panicking Trump coming up short for civil fraud penalty; no friends stepping up as deadline nears07:18
Fake billionaire: Trump can't post $464 million bond for NY civil fraud case, lawyers say07:02
Trump has not secured $464 million bond in New York civil fraud case02:12
Ex-Trump CFO Allen Weisselberg pleads guilty to two counts of perjury02:28
Scrambling to keep his fortune from being stripped away, Trump may have gone too far07:52
Judge in Trump's New York civil fraud case sent envelope with white powder03:02
'Wouldn't put money on' Florida, Georgia cases happening before election, legal experts predict11:09
Manhattan DA seeks gag order in Trump hush money case09:23
Trump appeals NY civil fraud suit ruling01:53
Trump appeals ruling in New York civil fraud case01:54
How Donald Trump tried to court Black conservatives06:15
- Now Playing
Lawrence: ‘Racist conman’ Trump’s debts pose national security risk05:35
- UP NEXT
Trump's cashless crisis: Could someone 'own the president' by posting his $454 Million bond?10:12
‘Never seen this before’: Trump money expert on his scramble to make $464M bond08:52
‘Panic’: Trump has ‘buddies beg for money’ amid desperate search for $464M05:19
‘He’s freaking out’: Donald Trump hits the panic button as time runs out for him to pay up10:00
Andrew Weissmann: Trump simply doesn't have the money to pay the $464M bond06:15
Play All