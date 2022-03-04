Lawrence: Putin revives the nuclear nightmare of mutually assured destruction

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell looks back to the 1964 election between Lyndon Johnson and Barry Goldwater to a pivotal moment in presidential history and the lessons it taught about the dangers of nuclear weapons and explains why Vladimir Putin appears to be the most unhinged commander of Russian nuclear weapons in history and why that complicates the idea of a no-fly zone over Ukraine.
