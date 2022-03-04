IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. Schiff: ‘Can’t imagine’ why Putin attacked Ukraine nuclear plant

    04:32
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Putin revives the nuclear nightmare of mutually assured destruction

    08:20
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Gomez: Reps. Greene and Boebert heckling Biden was ‘disgusting’

    03:16

  • DOJ task force to target Russian billionaires’ yachts and assets

    05:35

  • Remnick on Ukraine invasion: This may be the end of the Putin era

    08:38

  • Trump slams Biden and praises Putin at CPAC

    07:57

  • Biden revises State of the Union after Ukraine invasion

    05:08

  • Thomas Friedman: Putin’s best days are behind him

    03:01

  • U.S. & allies impose sanctions directly against Putin

    04:09

  • Why Putin’s reasons for invading Ukraine are ‘total fiction’

    06:36

  • Sen. Schumer pledges ‘fair but expeditious’ Supreme Court confirmation

    03:38

  • Sanctions expert: New sanctions on Russia are ‘orders of magnitude stronger’ than past sanctions

    04:24

  • Vindman: Russia is joining the ranks of ‘evil empires’

    05:59

  • NBC News: Biden has picked Supreme Court nominee

    02:12

  • Explosions heard over Kyiv as Russian forces continue attack on Ukraine

    03:41

  • 'You declared war': Ukraine ambassador confronts Russia's representative at U.N.

    11:54

  • McFaul: Attacks on Kyiv may be 'turning point' for Putin's plan to rebuild Russian empire

    02:46

  • As people of Kyiv wake up to 'sound of booms' in distance, warning sirens in city quiet

    07:04

  • Biden condemns Russia's 'unprovoked and unjustified attack' on Ukraine

    01:28

  • Blasts heard in Ukrainian capital city Kyiv after Putin announces military operation

    02:20

The Last Word

Lawrence: Putin revives the nuclear nightmare of mutually assured destruction

08:20

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell looks back to the 1964 election between Lyndon Johnson and Barry Goldwater to a pivotal moment in presidential history and the lessons it taught about the dangers of nuclear weapons and explains why Vladimir Putin appears to be the most unhinged commander of Russian nuclear weapons in history and why that complicates the idea of a no-fly zone over Ukraine.March 4, 2022

  • Rep. Schiff: ‘Can’t imagine’ why Putin attacked Ukraine nuclear plant

    04:32
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Putin revives the nuclear nightmare of mutually assured destruction

    08:20
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Gomez: Reps. Greene and Boebert heckling Biden was ‘disgusting’

    03:16

  • DOJ task force to target Russian billionaires’ yachts and assets

    05:35

  • Remnick on Ukraine invasion: This may be the end of the Putin era

    08:38

  • Trump slams Biden and praises Putin at CPAC

    07:57

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All