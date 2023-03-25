IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

Lawrence: Police were afraid of the Uvalde gunman’s AR-15

10:28

A new report details comments by police revealing they waited to confront the Uvalde gunman because they feared his AR-15. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell examines why today’s Republican Party refuses to do anything to keep this weapon of war out of America’s classrooms despite law enforcement’s fear of the AR-15.      March 25, 2023

