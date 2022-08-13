IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Beschloss: ‘We’re living in a world that’s upside down’

    04:51
    Lawrence: Only way it gets worse for Trump is to be charged

    05:47
    Armed man attacks FBI building after Mar-a-Lago search

    02:08

  • Barack Obama on Bill Russell: I learned so much from the way he lived his life

    02:06

  • Rep. Demings: Rubio’s attacks on FBI raid ‘disgraceful’

    03:49

  • Why Trump can’t declassify documents about nuclear weapons

    02:05

  • Lawrence: ‘Merrick Garland has outsmarted Donald Trump at every turn’

    08:50

  • Lawrence: ‘Trump knows what the FBI found’ in search of FL home

    08:25

  • Mandela Barnes: ‘Our democracy is on the line’

    03:52

  • Trump takes the Fifth over 440 times after saying 'the mob takes the Fifth'

    07:02

  • The obscure law that could mean big trouble for Trump

    05:19

  • White House champions Biden’s ‘history-making’ climate and health bill

    03:56

  • Lawrence: ‘There is no uprising’ for Trump after FBI search

    09:41

  • Mary Trump: Trump is 'panicked' after FBI search of Mar-a-Lago

    07:28

  • FBI searches Trump home on Nixon resignation speech anniversary

    03:39

  • 'Trump is clearly the target': FBI veteran breaks down Mar-a-Lago raid

    05:11

  • Katyal: Trump's lawyer should advise him he's 'looking at jail time'

    03:46

  • Vaccine and drug shortages hinder monkeypox response

    04:18

  • Rep. Swalwell: MAGA Republicans are trying to erase violent reality of Jan. 6

    03:17

The Last Word

Lawrence: Only way it gets worse for Trump is to be charged

05:47

The worst legal week of Donald Trump’s life ended with a judge unsealing the search warrant for the FBI search of his Florida home. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell says the only way it could get worse is for Trump to officially be charged in a case that would bear the name, The United States of America v. Donald J. Trump.Aug. 13, 2022

