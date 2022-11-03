IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

Lawrence on why Kash Patel's DOJ immunity deal is bad for Trump

07:06

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell analyzes a new report from The Wall Street Journal that states former Trump aide Kash Patel has obtained an immunity deal from the Justice Department in exchange for testimony on the Trump Mar-a-Lago documents case.Nov. 3, 2022

