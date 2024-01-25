IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Lawrence on why Biden was the big winner in New Hampshire

    Lawrence meets Lawrence in Malawi

  • Dems shock GOP in DeSantis's Florida flipping red district blue

  • Trump's weak NH primary performance shows MAGA is a failure, Dem strategist says

  • Dems eye FL Senate seat: Mucarsel-Powell looks to unseat ‘extreme’ Rick Scott

  • Sen. Warren: Trump & GOP ‘coming for everybody’ with nationwide abortion ban

  • Lawrence: Trump is the first candidate to ever campaign for his right to commit any crime

  • Virginia House’s first Black speaker ‘excited about the future’

  • Good chance Netanyahu may not be Israeli PM by year's end, expert says

  • U.S. is producing a record 13.2 million barrels per day

  • 'Imagine if these cops had not been afraid': DOJ report reveals Uvalde response failure

  • Lawrence: Judge schools Trump lawyer on ‘Evidence 101’

  • Sen. Baldwin on abortion rights: ‘Can’t stop fighting’ until Roe is ‘law of the land’

  • Lawrence: Trump's court outbursts are 'the last thing competent Trump lawyers would want'

  • Sen. Whitehouse: SCOTUS could limit agency experts 'who can call BS' on big business

  • Judge to Trump lawyer: 'Refresh your memory' on how to enter evidence

  • Ed O’Neill: ‘Slap in the face’ for alma mater YSU to make GOP election denier president

  • Lawrence: Alina Habba is the ‘worst Trump lawyer to appear in court so far’

  • Bradley Moss: New Trump filing a political talking point dressed up with legal arguments

  • Newark teens win right to vote in school board elections

The Last Word

Lawrence on why Biden was the big winner in New Hampshire

The United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain endorsed President Biden in a speech criticizing “scab” Donald Trump. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes what Shawn Fain and Donald Trump’s “very strong” challenger, Nikki Haley, had to say about the man who had the lowest winning margin of any former president in the history of the New Hampshire presidential primary.Jan. 25, 2024

