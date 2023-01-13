IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Lawrence on Trump's 'blaring pathological lies' about docs probe

The Last Word

Lawrence on Trump's 'blaring pathological lies' about docs probe

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains why the media will “completely ignore the poison madness” from Trump attacking the special counsel investigating him for possessing classified documents while picking apart what President Biden says and doesn’t say about the investigation into his classified documents.Jan. 13, 2023

