The Last Word

Lawrence on Trump’s angry reaction to Supreme Court decision

07:33

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes new video evidence played during the January 6th Select Committee’s hearing today, including what former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson witnessed Trump say after the Supreme Court rejected his election lawsuit and a startling behind the scenes look as lawmakers tried to get help during the Capitol riot.Oct. 14, 2022

