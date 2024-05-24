IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Lawrence on the one place where you can’t say that Trump is an indicted criminal defendant
May 24, 202412:08
The Last Word

Lawrence on the one place where you can’t say that Trump is an indicted criminal defendant

12:08

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes the moment House Rules Committee ranking member, Jim McGovern, learned that he was in violation of the House rules for telling the truth about Donald Trump’s criminal and civil cases.May 24, 2024

