- Now Playing
Lawrence on SCOTUS leak report: What about Ginni Thomas?09:11
- UP NEXT
Joyce Chisale: Students of Malawi ‘still moving’ to reach their dreams08:21
Tribe: What matters is SCOTUS abortion decision, not the leak03:30
Lawrence: Insurrectionists are in charge of the House of Representatives13:26
K.I.N.D. students say ‘zikomo!’03:26
Lawrence: Why Santos is 'a perfect fit' for Speaker McCarthy's House05:28
George Santos’s multiple aliases ‘fit with mystery surrounding his background’02:39
GA Dem. Party Chair: ‘I am the beneficiary’ of MLK’s legacy02:39
Trymaine Lee Previews MSNBC Town Hall on Racial Healing03:55
George Santos’s old roommates say he stole shirts, checks & a designer scarf05:33
McQuade: Trump deposition suggest he's worried about more accusations02:37
Ali Velshi: Republicans are taking the debt ceiling hostage08:15
‘This is just the beginning’: Activist says Iran protests are now a revolution07:06
Rep. Swalwell torches Speaker McCarthy’s corrupt bargain with George Santos02:54
Lawrence on Trump's 'blaring pathological lies' about docs probe09:25
How House Democrats could avert GOP debt ceiling disaster04:14
Rep. Schiff: McCarthy sees intel. committee 'as his political plaything'02:47
Lawrence: The Republican Party is the George Santos Party11:04
Lawrence: Republicans have created a ‘committee to obstruct justice’10:15
Exclusive: Rep. Katie Porter explains her decision to run for Senate06:20
- Now Playing
Lawrence on SCOTUS leak report: What about Ginni Thomas?09:11
- UP NEXT
Joyce Chisale: Students of Malawi ‘still moving’ to reach their dreams08:21
Tribe: What matters is SCOTUS abortion decision, not the leak03:30
Lawrence: Insurrectionists are in charge of the House of Representatives13:26
K.I.N.D. students say ‘zikomo!’03:26
Lawrence: Why Santos is 'a perfect fit' for Speaker McCarthy's House05:28
Play All