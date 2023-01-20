IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Lawrence on SCOTUS leak report: What about Ginni Thomas?

The Last Word

Lawrence on SCOTUS leak report: What about Ginni Thomas?

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains why it’s almost certain none the Supreme Court justices or their spouses were interviewed in the investigation that failed to identify who leaked the draft ruling that overturned Roe vs. Wade despite credible reasons to investigate them and how the Chief Justice’s statement about why it was leaked shows the conservative majority has no interest in analyzing the harm that decision is causing to women and girls.Jan. 20, 2023

    Lawrence on SCOTUS leak report: What about Ginni Thomas?

Play All