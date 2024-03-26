IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Lawrence on NBC News hiring Ronna McDaniel and ‘the Nixon rule’
March 26, 202406:53

  • Peter Beinart: Biden administration ‘tiptoeing’ towards action on Gaza

    04:58

  • Trump ‘can’t handle the pressure’ of trials, says Tim O’Brien

    03:40
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence on NBC News hiring Ronna McDaniel and ‘the Nixon rule’

    06:53
  • UP NEXT

    Trump's plan for donors to pay legal fees could still cost him

    06:00

  • Lawrence: NY fraud case will expose Trump's foundational political lie about his wealth

    08:29

  • Trump keeps rage-posting as Lawrence & Tim O'Brien discuss his legal jeopardy

    00:59

  • Rep. Swalwell: Trump has learned how to ‘grind down the legal system’

    03:32

  • Why former Sen. Bill Bradley is still ‘in the optimism business’

    09:54

  • Lawrence: Bill Bradley did the most dramatic thing I ever saw on the Senate floor

    06:36

  • Rep. Joe Neguse on taking on Rep. Clyburn’s role as Asst. Democratic Leader

    05:01

  • Susan Rice on national security risk posed by Trump’s debts

    05:24

  • Lawrence: ‘Racist conman’ Trump’s debts pose national security risk

    05:35

  • 'An unprecedented dumpster fire': Trump blasted by Dem strategist Simon Rosenberg

    04:36

  • Sherrod Brown on Trump-backed challenger: Bernie Moreno’s in it for himself

    09:07

  • Lawrence: Trump wants your fear. Don’t give it to him.

    11:25

  • David Rothkopf: Netanyahu has made the wrong political & military calculus

    03:36

  • Weissmann: What Jack Smith should do after Judge Cannon’s ‘nutty’ order

    04:31

  • Weissmann: Judge Cannon’s ruling today was 'worst possible outcome' for Jack Smith

    11:11

  • Rep. Lee: Proud of VP Harris for ‘shining a light’ on abortion in historic clinic visit

    07:35

  • Lawrence: Biden is making sure battleground voters know what they will lose if Trump wins

    07:28

The Last Word

Lawrence on NBC News hiring Ronna McDaniel and ‘the Nixon rule’

06:53

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes the historic lessons to be learned from how the media handled its post-Nixon presidency relationships with members of the Nixon administration and the reaction to Ronna McDaniel being hired as a paid contributor by NBC News.March 26, 2024

  • Peter Beinart: Biden administration ‘tiptoeing’ towards action on Gaza

    04:58

  • Trump ‘can’t handle the pressure’ of trials, says Tim O’Brien

    03:40
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence on NBC News hiring Ronna McDaniel and ‘the Nixon rule’

    06:53
  • UP NEXT

    Trump's plan for donors to pay legal fees could still cost him

    06:00

  • Lawrence: NY fraud case will expose Trump's foundational political lie about his wealth

    08:29

  • Trump keeps rage-posting as Lawrence & Tim O'Brien discuss his legal jeopardy

    00:59

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All