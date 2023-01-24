IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

Lawrence on McCarthy: No speaker has ever reached so low for so little

07:30

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains why Speaker Kevin McCarthy is using the three Democrats he has vowed to “fire,” a power he does not have, as a symbol for the kind of power he wishes he had.Jan. 24, 2023

