  Sen. Whitehouse on GOP requests for Trump pardons: 'This is not normal'

    02:27

  Stacey Abrams: I'd protect election workers that Trump endangered

    07:35
    Lawrence: NY’s governor is protecting her state from the Supreme Court

    07:49
    Lawrence: Mark Shields was a 'stranger to self-importance'

    08:32

  Lawrence: 'The Texas coverup is collapsing'

    10:14

  Jan. 6th Cmte.'s 'shocking' evidence links fake elector scheme to GOP senator's office

    01:41

  Trump impeachment lawyer: Jan. 6th Cmte. revealed 'evidence of a crime'

    01:56

  Jan. 6th Cmte. reveals Trump call that may 'be used as evidence' fmr. DA says

    04:47

  Lawrence: Trump can't understand why GOP officials wouldn't steal 2020 for him

    08:46

  Texas Republicans try to 'rewrite history' with party platform

    03:01

  Pussy Riot founder debunks Putin's new lie about Ukraine war

    07:26

  Lawrence: Texas GOP is more concerned with tow trucks than mass murder

    08:27

  TX Reporter: 'No criminal investigation' underway in Uvalde shooting

    04:29

  'We choose inclusion': Democrat blasts GOP for ditching Pride Month

    06:34

  Fmr. federal prosecutor: Trump lawyer John Eastman has nowhere to run

    05:45

  'Please do not canonize Mike Pence,' presidential historian says

    03:57

  Mary Trump on Donald Trump's criminal intent

    06:20

  Lawrence: Why did it take so long for Pence to do the right thing?

    08:48

  'Privacy and liberty are at stake' with Roe v. Wade reversal

    05:34

  Lawrence: Clarence Thomas's wife, Ginni, needs a 'great f---ing criminal' lawyer

    06:43

The Last Word

Lawrence: NY’s governor is protecting her state from the Supreme Court

07:49

After the Supreme Court strikes down New York’s century-old concealed-carry gun law, Governor Kathy Hochul (D-NY) joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell as she prepares to convene the New York State legislature for a special session to address the ruling.June 24, 2022

