  • 'Republicans in riot': New McCarthy tapes show GOP in crisis after Jan 6.

    05:55
    Lawrence: New tapes reveal what McCarthy really thinks of fellow Republicans

    09:16
    Joy Reid: Turns out McCarthy thinks the same way about Trump and the MAGA tribe as I do

    10:46

  • Swalwell on new McCarthy audio: ‘He put America first—for a couple of hours’

    05:03

  • New audio: McCarthy feared GOP colleagues would incite violence after Jan. 6 

    09:13

  • FRAUD: Before Running to Trump, Leaked Audio Reveals McCarthy Feared MAGA Rhetoric

    10:49

  • Former police officer who swung flagpole claims self-defense in Jan. 6 trial

    01:50

  • Schiff slams GOP legislators for violating oath of office by supporting insurrection

    03:58

  • New disclosures of evidence expose role of GOP legislators in January 6th planning

    07:48

  • New Mark Meadows messages released

    02:29

  • 'He needs to stop this': Newly-revealed Jan. 6 texts show GOP in panic

    09:11

  • Raskin: Pence said ‘six of the most chilling words’ in U.S. history on Jan. 6

    06:16

  • New details on why Pence refused to get in Secret Service car on Jan. 6

    10:09

  • MAGA Bust: Bombshell Text Evidence Ties Trump Allies to Coup Plot

    05:35

  • Raskin: Jan. 6th probe shows how close Trump came to a coup

    08:52

  • Schiff on Greene: Hard to imagine failing to remember if you called for martial law

    06:56

  • Beschloss: If we don’t like how powerful Trump is today, thank Kevin McCarthy

    11:37

  • 'Criminal Trump': New smoking gun tape shows GOP leader eyeing Trump conviction, pardon

    06:46

  • McCarthy: Trump 'bears responsibility' for actions on January 6

    02:58

Lawrence: New tapes reveal what McCarthy really thinks of fellow Republicans

In new recordings obtained by The New York Times, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy can be heard warning fellow House Republican leadership about the potential for violence from the more extreme members of the GOP conference. MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell shares his thoughts on this latest example of chaos in the Republican party.April 27, 2022

  • Now Playing

  

