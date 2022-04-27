Lawrence: New tapes reveal what McCarthy really thinks of fellow Republicans

'Republicans in riot': New McCarthy tapes show GOP in crisis after Jan 6.05:55
Lawrence: New tapes reveal what McCarthy really thinks of fellow Republicans09:16
Joy Reid: Turns out McCarthy thinks the same way about Trump and the MAGA tribe as I do10:46
Swalwell on new McCarthy audio: ‘He put America first—for a couple of hours’05:03
New audio: McCarthy feared GOP colleagues would incite violence after Jan. 609:13
FRAUD: Before Running to Trump, Leaked Audio Reveals McCarthy Feared MAGA Rhetoric10:49
Former police officer who swung flagpole claims self-defense in Jan. 6 trial01:50
Schiff slams GOP legislators for violating oath of office by supporting insurrection03:58
New disclosures of evidence expose role of GOP legislators in January 6th planning07:48
New Mark Meadows messages released02:29
'He needs to stop this': Newly-revealed Jan. 6 texts show GOP in panic09:11
Raskin: Pence said ‘six of the most chilling words’ in U.S. history on Jan. 606:16
New details on why Pence refused to get in Secret Service car on Jan. 610:09
MAGA Bust: Bombshell Text Evidence Ties Trump Allies to Coup Plot05:35
Raskin: Jan. 6th probe shows how close Trump came to a coup08:52
Controversies on Capitol Hill04:12
Schiff on Greene: Hard to imagine failing to remember if you called for martial law06:56
Beschloss: If we don’t like how powerful Trump is today, thank Kevin McCarthy11:37
'Criminal Trump': New smoking gun tape shows GOP leader eyeing Trump conviction, pardon06:46
McCarthy: Trump 'bears responsibility' for actions on January 602:58
Joy Reid: Turns out McCarthy thinks the same way about Trump and the MAGA tribe as I do10:46
Swalwell on new McCarthy audio: 'He put America first—for a couple of hours'05:03
New audio: McCarthy feared GOP colleagues would incite violence after Jan. 609:13
FRAUD: Before Running to Trump, Leaked Audio Reveals McCarthy Feared MAGA Rhetoric10:49
