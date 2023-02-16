IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

Lawrence: Mike Pence will be forced to testify

08:49

After former Vice President Mike Pence confirmed today that he will be fighting a subpoena from Special Counsel Jack Smith, MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains why Pence’s argument for why he should testify will not work and why Pence’s efforts to curry favor with Trump’s supporters will ultimately prove futile.Feb. 16, 2023

