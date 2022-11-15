IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

Lawrence: Meet the man who ‘saw through the red wave delusion’

06:28

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell speaks with Simon Rosenberg, who is now widely credited as the person who wisely saw through the red wave delusion when just about everyone else in the prediction game fell for it.Nov. 15, 2022

