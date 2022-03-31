Lawrence: McConnell knows evidence against Justice Thomas is 'damning'
10:45
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell says Mitch McConnell’s speech insisting Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas should not be impeached shows that McConnell is worried about Clarence Thomas's future on the Court.March 31, 2022
