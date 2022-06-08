Lawrence: McConaughey gun safety speech may be most important an actor’s ever given

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell shares the impassioned remarks given remembering the victims of the Uvalde mass murder by the town’s native son, Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey. In addition to detailing the horrors of the Uvalde massacre, McConaughey called for swift gun safety legislation from Congress.June 8, 2022