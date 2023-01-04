IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

Lawrence: McCarthy will be weakest Speaker we’ve seen if he’s even elected

11:30

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how after three failed votes on Tuesday to become House Speaker, Kevin McCarthy has become the latest Trump-endorsed candidate to lose a vote.Jan. 4, 2023

