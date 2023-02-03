Lawrence: McCarthy votes to 'defund the police' as Democrats push for police reform

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell highlights House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's top priorities: defunding the IRS “tax police,” which the Congressional Budget Office estimates would raise the deficit by $114 billion and removing Democrats from their committee assignments. Meanwhile, the Congressional Black Caucus met with President Biden to talk federal police reform in the aftermath of the police beating of Tyre Nichols.Feb. 3, 2023

