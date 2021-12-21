IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

Lawrence: Manchin's ‘no’ doesn't mean that Biden's agenda is dead

11:12

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is pledging the Senate will 'consider the Build Back Better Act very early in the new year' after Sen. Joe Manchin quashed the current negotiations on the bill. MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell explains why Manchin's move does not mean the legislation is dead.Dec. 21, 2021

