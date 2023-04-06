IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • WI Dem. Party Chair: ‘This was a voter uprising’ against GOP

  • Lawrence: Donald Trump knows his name will never be honored in New York City

    Lawrence: Lindsey Graham cries for Trump, but not for children murdered by AR-15s

    Lanny Davis on Trump indictment: Follow the money. Follow the facts. Follow the crime.

  • Lawrence: Trump is the only defendant in history to attack a Manhattan DA's wife

  • Lawrence: Trump knows he'll never have anything like FDR Drive named after him in NY

  • Democrat Brandon Johnson elected mayor of Chicago, NBC News projects

  • Lawrence: Hours from arraignment, Trump fails to get the protests he wanted

  • Lawrence: Presumption of Trump’s innocence ‘only applies in the courtroom’

  • Lanny Davis: Evidence against Trump not about Michael Cohen’s testimony

  • Lawrence: Key Trump case detail confirmed thanks to Jim Jordan's rank stupidity

  • Charles Blow said Trump should be prosecuted, so Trump called Blow a ‘racist’

  • Mary Trump: Donald likely having ‘tough time’ after indictment

  • Dems who worked on Trump impeachments react to historic NY indictment

  • Caroline Randall Williams: It’s unwise to ‘throw away the idea of America’

  • Rep. Gallego: Sen. Sinema more likely to answer to CEOs than her constituents

  • SCOTUS under new ethics rule thanks to Sen. Whitehouse

  • Lawrence: Secret funds of Ginni Thomas group may be worst SCOTUS ethics crisis ever

  • Lawrence: Senate Chaplain tells GOP 'thoughts and prayers' aren't good enough

  • Lawrence: Witness Pence must testify in Trump investigation

The Last Word

Lawrence: Lindsey Graham cries for Trump, but not for children murdered by AR-15s

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell discusses why Lindsey Graham and other elected Republicans do not cry for dead American children as long as they are murdered by AR-15s, and their shared determination to make sure every mass murderer can legally purchase an AR-15.April 6, 2023

