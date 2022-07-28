Lawrence: Leaks of DOJ's criminal investigation of Trump will keep coming

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson is reportedly cooperating with federal prosecutors in the Justice Department’s criminal investigation of Donald Trump. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains why leaks like these will keep coming.July 28, 2022

