The Last Word

Lawrence: Key Trump case detail confirmed thanks to Jim Jordan's rank stupidity

11:39

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes the latest developments in the Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg’s case against former President Donald Trump, including the ongoing exchanges between the D.A.’s office and Congressman Jim Jordan which is actually helping shed new light on the charges against Trump.April 1, 2023

