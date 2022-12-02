IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Lawrence: Appeals court tells Trump something he never hears

    07:51

  • K.I.N.D. student: ‘Our clothes used to get dirty’ without desks

    04:29
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Kanye West is the worst person Trump has ever had at his dinner table

    05:35
  • UP NEXT

    How federal employees prevented Trump era from being ‘much worse’

    03:45

  • Sen. Baldwin: Dobbs decision ‘without question’ behind effort to codify marriage equality

    06:01

  • Lawrence: Capitol rioter’s sentencing memo perfectly describes Trump

    09:01

  • GA Dem Party Chair: Walker's 'disturbing behavior' prove he's 'not ready' for Senate

    04:16

  • K.I.N.D. scholarship student: ‘My future is brightened’

    04:07

  • Is there room in the GOP for white supremacy and antisemitism?

    07:08

  • K.I.N.D. student sits at a desk for the first time

    07:31

  • Rachel Maddow on how she stumbled on forgotten history of 'Ultra'

    10:30

  • Navy Veteran thanks Speaker Pelosi for her leadership on LGBTQ rights

    06:18

  • Veteran GOP Strategist: Herschel Walker running for Senate 'was a ridiculous idea'

    01:25

  • Colorado shooting ‘a moment of crisis’ for LGBTQ community

    05:06

  • Cherokee Nation calls on Congress to fulfill 187-year-old promise

    04:33

  • Lawrence: Trump’s big loss in the Supreme Court today was just the beginning

    12:53

  • Katie Hobbs: Kari Lake and GOP egging on supporters with election denial

    03:24

  • ‘Like a bulldog’: Professor Tribe reacts to new Trump special counsel

    05:30

  • Sen. Whitehouse blasts conservative SCOTUS justices for doing rich right-wing's business

    04:40

The Last Word

Lawrence: Kanye West is the worst person Trump has ever had at his dinner table

05:35

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains why Kanye West officially became the world’s most famous, the world’s loudest, and the world’s most dangerously influential purveyor of extreme Hitlerian antisemitism after praising Hitler on the Alex Jones show.Dec. 2, 2022

MSNBC Daily: Subscribe and stay on top of today's top stories.

  • Lawrence: Appeals court tells Trump something he never hears

    07:51

  • K.I.N.D. student: ‘Our clothes used to get dirty’ without desks

    04:29
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Kanye West is the worst person Trump has ever had at his dinner table

    05:35
  • UP NEXT

    How federal employees prevented Trump era from being ‘much worse’

    03:45

  • Sen. Baldwin: Dobbs decision ‘without question’ behind effort to codify marriage equality

    06:01

  • Lawrence: Capitol rioter’s sentencing memo perfectly describes Trump

    09:01

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All