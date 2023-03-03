IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

Lawrence: Justice Dept. rejects Defendant Trump's attempt at immunity

05:25

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes a new Justice Department filing that rejects Trump’s claims that his speech on the Ellipse before the January 6th Attack on the Capitol is protected and that he should be immune from civil lawsuits filed by Capitol police officers and members of Congress.March 3, 2023

