IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ukrainian president named TIME’s Person of the Year

    03:45

  • Caroline Randall Williams: Herschel Walker's candidacy 'an indignity' for Black voters to watch

    06:46
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Jury finds Trump's businesses guilty. Seventeen times.

    06:22
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Williams: Warnock is only candidate with ‘competence’ to lead Georgia

    04:11

  • Iranians were ‘shocked’ by morality police headlines, says journalist

    03:17

  • Lawrence: Trump’s latest confession could help federal prosecutors

    06:51

  • K.I.N.D. scholarship student: ‘My future is going to be bright’

    04:37

  • Robinson: Respect for Marriage Act ‘an important step’ in journey to freedom and equality

    03:13

  • ‘Republicans are in disarray’ says freshman Rep.-elect Crockett

    04:35

  • ‘Holocaust denial is embedded in the Trump administration,’ says historian

    09:04

  • Lawrence: Appeals court tells Trump something he never hears

    07:51

  • K.I.N.D. student: ‘Our clothes used to get dirty’ without desks

    04:29

  • Lawrence: Kanye West is the worst person Trump has ever had at his dinner table

    05:35

  • How federal employees prevented Trump era from being ‘much worse’

    03:45

  • Sen. Baldwin: Dobbs decision ‘without question’ behind effort to codify marriage equality

    06:01

  • Lawrence: Capitol rioter’s sentencing memo perfectly describes Trump

    09:01

  • GA Dem Party Chair: Walker's 'disturbing behavior' prove he's 'not ready' for Senate

    04:16

  • K.I.N.D. scholarship student: ‘My future is brightened’

    04:07

  • Is there room in the GOP for white supremacy and antisemitism?

    07:08

The Last Word

Lawrence: Jury finds Trump's businesses guilty. Seventeen times.

06:22

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes new reporting from NBC News and The Washington Post that lawyers for former President Donald Trump have turned over two additional classified documents found at a Trump-linked storage facility in Florida, and how the guilty verdicts in the Trump Organization’s trial will influence the ongoing investigations into Trump.Dec. 8, 2022

  • Ukrainian president named TIME’s Person of the Year

    03:45

  • Caroline Randall Williams: Herschel Walker's candidacy 'an indignity' for Black voters to watch

    06:46
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Jury finds Trump's businesses guilty. Seventeen times.

    06:22
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Williams: Warnock is only candidate with ‘competence’ to lead Georgia

    04:11

  • Iranians were ‘shocked’ by morality police headlines, says journalist

    03:17

  • Lawrence: Trump’s latest confession could help federal prosecutors

    06:51

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All