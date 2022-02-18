IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Judge sees 'copious evidence' of possible fraud by Trump

    09:05
  • UP NEXT

    'This is Jim Crow, 2.0': Texas voter blasts GOP voter suppression

    08:28

  • Lawrence: No one testifies against Trump better than Trump

    09:26

  • Supremely Qualified for the Supreme Court: Ketanji Brown Jackson

    05:40

  • Katyal: New Jan. 6 subpoenas reveal ‘soft coup’ by fake electors plotters

    01:36

  • Sandy Hook families can now reveal gunmaker's secret documents

    09:46

  • Ezra Klein explains why Democrats need to think big to win the future

    06:40

  • Supremely Qualified for the Supreme Court: Michelle Childs

    06:25

  • Schmidt: Rand Paul was 'rooting for chaos' by backing Canada truck blockade

    02:19

  • 'Impotent rage': GOP-backed Canadian truckers blockade fizzles

    04:07

  • Sen. Tester's plan for Democrats to win over rural voters

    05:41

  • NYT: Jan. 6 investigators find gaps in Trump WH call logs

    02:52

  • Rep. Jeffries: The GOP has ‘morphed into a cult’

    05:19

  • Plouffe: RNC calling Jan. 6 'legitimate political discourse' is 'dangerous'

    03:46

  • Lawrence: Rep. Greene’s ‘gazpacho police’ rant a ‘stunning display of stupidity’

    09:35

  • NYT: Trump may have taken classified material from White House

    03:48

  • Supremely Qualified for the Supreme Court: Leondra Kruger

    06:38

  • Rep. Jeffries: RNC is a cult for calling Jan. 6 'legitimate political discourse'

    04:58

  • Steve Schmidt: ‘Autocratic’ GOP has become a ‘cult of personality’

    03:26

  • Rep. Lofgren: Jim Jordan said he had nothing to hide on Jan. 6

    04:33

The Last Word

Lawrence: Judge sees 'copious evidence' of possible fraud by Trump

09:05

Lawrence O’Donnell explains why the most revealing words in a New York judge's opinion requiring Donald Trump and his children to testify under oath are “copious evidence of possible financial fraud.”Feb. 18, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Judge sees 'copious evidence' of possible fraud by Trump

    09:05
  • UP NEXT

    'This is Jim Crow, 2.0': Texas voter blasts GOP voter suppression

    08:28

  • Lawrence: No one testifies against Trump better than Trump

    09:26

  • Supremely Qualified for the Supreme Court: Ketanji Brown Jackson

    05:40

  • Katyal: New Jan. 6 subpoenas reveal ‘soft coup’ by fake electors plotters

    01:36

  • Sandy Hook families can now reveal gunmaker's secret documents

    09:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All