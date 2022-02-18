Lawrence: Judge sees 'copious evidence' of possible fraud by Trump
09:05
Lawrence O’Donnell explains why the most revealing words in a New York judge's opinion requiring Donald Trump and his children to testify under oath are “copious evidence of possible financial fraud.”Feb. 18, 2022
