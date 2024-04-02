IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Lawrence: Judge expands Trump gag order noting 'the threat is very real'
April 2, 202406:54

  • 'The threat is very real': Judge expands gag order after Trump attacks his daughter on social media

    11:44
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Judge expands Trump gag order noting 'the threat is very real'

    06:54
  • UP NEXT

    Donald Trump posts $175 million bond in civil fraud case

    07:27

  • Trump says he’s good for reduced $175M civil fraud bond. So why hasn’t he paid it?

    04:12

  • Trump ‘can’t handle the pressure’ of trials, says Tim O’Brien

    03:40

  • Trump’s bond is ‘much more manageable now’ after dropping to $175 million

    08:53

  • 'No reason why' appeals court reduced Trump bond to $175m: Sue Craig

    08:02

  • 'Typical delusional Donald Trump': Dowd on Trump’s reaction to hush money trial date

    05:50

  • Trump says he 'might spend a lot' of his own money on his campaign

    01:27

  • Trump New York civil fraud bond lowered to $175 million

    02:35

  • Trump attends New York hush money hearing as civil fraud bond deadline approaches

    02:45

  • Florida Atty. on whether Trump will pay his $454M bond

    05:55

  • Litman: Any scenario in Trump NY cases will 'enact existential harm on him'

    09:40

  • ‘The train is coming’: DA Willis puts Trump on blast amid massive legal jeopardy

    08:00

  • Why Donald Trump would never file for bankruptcy

    12:07

  • Trump, TikTok, Truth Social, and their ties to a billionaire GOP megadonor

    05:49

  • Why Trump's properties can't save him from his massive bond problem

    08:12

  • Lawrence: NY fraud case will expose Trump's foundational political lie about his wealth

    08:29

  • Trump's $454 million problem: Can he post a half-a-billion dollar bond in mere hours?

    08:33

  • 'Monopoly money': Why Trump's Truth Social deal may not help his $454M bond

    06:35

The Last Word

Lawrence: Judge expands Trump gag order noting 'the threat is very real'

06:54

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes Donald Trump’s expanded gag order in his upcoming criminal hush money trial in Manhattan which now forbids Donald Trump from commenting on Judge Juan Merchan’s family or the District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s family following Donald Trump’s repeated attacks on Judge Merchan’s daughter.April 2, 2024

  • 'The threat is very real': Judge expands gag order after Trump attacks his daughter on social media

    11:44
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Judge expands Trump gag order noting 'the threat is very real'

    06:54
  • UP NEXT

    Donald Trump posts $175 million bond in civil fraud case

    07:27

  • Trump says he’s good for reduced $175M civil fraud bond. So why hasn’t he paid it?

    04:12

  • Trump ‘can’t handle the pressure’ of trials, says Tim O’Brien

    03:40

  • Trump’s bond is ‘much more manageable now’ after dropping to $175 million

    08:53

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All