Lawrence: Joe Biden said he wants to change the Senate's ‘filibuster’ rules. So why do many people think he said the opposite?

Lawrence O’Donnell, Norm Ornstein and Jonathan Alter discuss Pres. Biden’s recent answer about whether he would support getting rid of the filibuster to pass a voting rights bill—and what Biden must do to get all Democrats behind it. As Ornstein says, “We’re gonna need the President to step in – not just quietly, privately - persuasively to get a change in the rule… to put all of his efforts into crafting a kind of voting bill that will get 50 votes.”