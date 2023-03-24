Lawrence: Jim Jordan is out of moves against Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg

Lawrence: Police were afraid of the Uvalde gunman’s AR-1510:28
March For Our Lives movement gives parents of gun violence victims ‘hope’03:39
GA Rep. Miller: Fulton DA won't rush ‘historic' potential Trump indictment04:27
Lawrence: With attacks on NY DA, Trump shows terror is his tactic12:09
- Now Playing
Lawrence: Jim Jordan is out of moves against Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg03:06
- UP NEXT
Sen. Warnock: ‘Insulin shouldn’t be expensive for anybody’03:55
Lawrence: Trump’s legal delay strategy isn’t working10:18
Rep. Goldman responds to Trump ally mentions him after NY grand jury testimony05:07
Rep. Schiff: House GOP wants ‘immunity for their party leader’04:06
Mary Trump: Trump would likely surrender if charged because he's a ‘coward’03:25
Lawrence: Today's worst legal news for Trump didn't happen in New York10:21
Tribe: Trump lawyers’ GA filing ‘obviously designed to delay’05:10
Lawrence: Don’t worry about violent Trump mob invading Manhattan11:26
Michigan Dems on repealing GOP anti-union law03:58
Fmr. Amb. Scheffer: Putin war crimes indictment puts him in ‘new zone of risk’06:57
The right-wing group putting a ‘huge footprint’ on Capitol Hill04:24
UK & US must stand up to ‘tyrant’ Putin UK MP Lammy says07:37
Lawrence: Trump will attack and savage Manhattan DA Bragg if charged10:56
Malawi death toll rises in Cyclone Freddy aftermath04:34
Lawrence: GA grand juror says evidence against Trump will be 'massive' once public13:37
Lawrence: Police were afraid of the Uvalde gunman’s AR-1510:28
March For Our Lives movement gives parents of gun violence victims ‘hope’03:39
GA Rep. Miller: Fulton DA won't rush ‘historic' potential Trump indictment04:27
Lawrence: With attacks on NY DA, Trump shows terror is his tactic12:09
- Now Playing
Lawrence: Jim Jordan is out of moves against Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg03:06
- UP NEXT
Sen. Warnock: ‘Insulin shouldn’t be expensive for anybody’03:55
Play All