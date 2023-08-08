IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  Now Playing

    Lawrence: Jack Smith uses Trump lawyer's TV appearances against Trump

The Last Word

Lawrence: Jack Smith uses Trump lawyer's TV appearances against Trump

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes the flurry of legal filings in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s 2020 election case against Donald Trump and explains why he believes a filing from Trump's lawyers arguing for a different protective order over the evidence in the case illustrates why a strong protective order is needed.Aug. 8, 2023

