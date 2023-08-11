IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Lawrence: Jack Smith uses Trump lawyer John Lauro’s words against him in court

The Last Word

Lawrence: Jack Smith uses Trump lawyer John Lauro’s words against him in court

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes the latest developments in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s classified documents case against Donald Trump, including the news that his co-defendant, Carlos De Oliveira, is still unable to find a Florida-based attorney to represent him.Aug. 11, 2023

