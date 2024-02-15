IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

Lawrence: Jack Smith asks SCOTUS to move fast on Trump. Nixon case is proof they can.

07:55

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes Special Counsel Jack Smith’s latest filing in his election interference case against Donald Trump in which he urges the Supreme Court to make a quick decision on the disgraced former president’s claim that he is immune from prosecution for any and all crimes he may have committed while in office.Feb. 15, 2024

