Lawrence: Jack Smith asks Jan. 6 case judge to tell Trump to shut up about witnesses, prosecutors, and the judge

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell details the revelations from Jack Smith’s newly released filing asking Judge Chutkan to impose a narrow gag order on Trump because of how his “disparaging and inflammatory attacks” on the judge, prosecutors, potential witnesses, etc. could intimidate witnesses and “prejudice the jury pool.”Sept. 16, 2023