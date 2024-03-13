IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Lawrence: It was a bad day for House GOP Trump fanatics and their star witness
March 13, 202411:00

The Last Word

Lawrence: It was a bad day for House GOP Trump fanatics and their star witness

11:00

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell describes how Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report on Biden’s handling of classified documents failed to “identify a single thing Joe Biden did that anyone has ever been prosecuted for” and was “not accurate in its description of Joe Biden as an elderly man with unusual memory problems.”March 13, 2024

