Lawrence: Insurrectionists are in charge of the House of Representatives

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the Republicans who weakened McCarthy as Speaker, sought pardons from Trump, and tried to overthrow the 2020 election gained seats on powerful committees as a federal judge in Washington acknowledges what the January 6th Committee found - that the attack on the Capitol was carried out on “Trump’s instructions.”Jan. 19, 2023