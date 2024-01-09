IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

Lawrence: Immunity appeal is Defendant Trump's most important court day yet

07:16

On the eve of oral arguments before the Washington, D.C. appeals court in Special Prosecutor Jack Smith’s election interference case against Donald Trump, MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains the potential consequences of the decision which could lead to the collapse of the other criminal prosecutions of Donald Trump.Jan. 9, 2024

