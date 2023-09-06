IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sen. Whitehouse files ethics complaint against Justice Alito

    05:43

  • Neal Katyal responds to attacks from Trump co-defendant over Burning Man festival

    06:50
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: If Jan. 6 leader of 'Trump's army' gets 22 years, what about Trump?

    07:10
  • UP NEXT

    House Dems want to subpoena Jared Kushner fund that got $2B from Saudis

    09:03

  • Old video of Vivek Ramaswamy resurfaces amid criticism of his political experience

    04:59

  • ‘A trial run’: Anti-abortion extremists look to target Texas highways

    05:08

  • MI Sec. of State: Election workers ‘more emboldened’ despite growing threats

    06:22

  • FL officials reportedly wanted ‘opposing’ views on slavery for college-level course

    06:58

  • Rep. Frost on gun violence: Let’s elect those who ‘give a damn’ about us

    04:02

  • Andrew Weissmann: Mark Meadows made a lot of mistakes in his testimony

    04:46

  • TN Dem Justin Jones: Tennessee GOP House Speaker ‘afraid’ of gun reforms

    07:41

  • Lawrence: Trump co-defendant Eastman lied on television about GA indictment

    07:26

  • Bob Woodward: Jack Smith’s election case is most important one Trump faces

    08:30

  • Biden blasts GOP for voting against law lowering prescription drug prices

    03:55

  • Lawrence: Who to believe about Giuliani's drinking habits, Rudolph Giuliani or Rudolph Giuliani?

    06:46

  • Lawrence: Trump's lawyer just previewed what Trump will say if found guilty

    12:04

  • Lawrence: American Nazis can legally purchase AR-15s thanks to Republican politicians

    05:20

  • Amb. McFaul: Prigozhin death show ‘no rule of law in Russia’

    05:01

  • Conservative Texas Supreme Court rules Harris County must abolish elections office

    06:20

  • GA State Rep.: Trump criminal case isn’t Fani Willis’s ‘first rodeo’

    04:42

The Last Word

Lawrence: If Jan. 6 leader of 'Trump's army' gets 22 years, what about Trump?

07:10

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell examines what the 22-year federal prison sentence for Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio means for Donald Trump if he is found guilty for what he did on January 6 and what it means for the Trump-appointed judge who issued the longest January 6 sentence to the general in “Donald Trump’s army.”Sept. 6, 2023

  • Sen. Whitehouse files ethics complaint against Justice Alito

    05:43

  • Neal Katyal responds to attacks from Trump co-defendant over Burning Man festival

    06:50
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: If Jan. 6 leader of 'Trump's army' gets 22 years, what about Trump?

    07:10
  • UP NEXT

    House Dems want to subpoena Jared Kushner fund that got $2B from Saudis

    09:03

  • Old video of Vivek Ramaswamy resurfaces amid criticism of his political experience

    04:59

  • ‘A trial run’: Anti-abortion extremists look to target Texas highways

    05:08

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All