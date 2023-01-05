IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Lawrence: If elected speaker, McCarthy will have the title but not the power

The Last Word

Lawrence: If elected speaker, McCarthy will have the title but not the power

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains that after a night of negotiating with “legislative terrorists,” Kevin McCarthy, if elected, will emerge as the weakest and the least smart person to occupy the Speaker’s office.Jan. 5, 2023

