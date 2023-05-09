IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

Lawrence: I hate the predictability that the next mass shooting will happen

08:50

Examining what journalist Pete Hammill called America’s “secret filthy heart” after the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy, MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes the details of another tragic mass shooting in Texas.May 9, 2023

