IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘Now is the time to sound the alarm’ over extreme GOP abortion bills

    06:22
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: How long until Trump’s lawyers turn on Trump ... again?

    12:05
  • UP NEXT

    Jen Psaki: Biden knew to ‘create calm’ after bank failures

    05:28

  • LA Times columnist on the hypocrisy of Silicon Valley ‘libertarians’

    03:41

  • Lawrence: Trump blames Pence for mob that chanted ‘hang Mike Pence’

    07:24

  • GOP has become ‘an autocratic party,’ says NYU History Professor

    05:29

  • Lt. Col. Vindman: Trump would have ‘gifted’ Russia parts of Ukraine

    03:40

  • Gene Sperling: GOP demands for raising the debt limit ‘reckless’

    07:23

  • Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis censured for false election claims

    02:25

  • Dem Rep. Boyle: McCarthy and House GOP’s ‘priority is protecting the rich’

    03:55

  • Lawrence: If Trump is going to be criminally charged, it will be this year

    11:44

  • Pussy Riot founder facing possible charges over Putin protest

    06:02

  • Rep. Swalwell: McCarthy ‘fed the trolls’ by giving Fox Jan. 6 video

    02:50

  • Weissmann: Court docs show Dominion has a 'very strong case' against Fox

    03:40

  • Lawrence: Tucker Carlson 'passionately' hates Trump & the truth

    17:16

  • Fmr. U.S. attorney blasts Georgia GOP’s ‘power grab’ targeting prosecutors

    08:24

  • 'There is so much fear': BenDeLaCreme condemns GOP's anti-LGBTQ laws

    10:55

  • Rep. Colin Allred blasts Rep. Jim Jordan's 'tin foil hat' subcommittee

    04:53

  • Capehart: GOP has no idea what it's investigating with Jordan-Gaetz subcommittee

    05:58

  • Michigan Dems a step closer on ‘50 year journey’ to codifying LGBTQ protections

    03:34

The Last Word

Lawrence: How long until Trump’s lawyers turn on Trump ... again?

12:05

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell examines the cycle of Donald Trump's lawyers defending Trump before turning on him, after Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen was attacked by Trump's current attorney Joe Tacopina for his comments around the Stormy Daniels hush money case, and as another lawyer faces possible disbarment for his misconduct representing Jan. 6th witness Cassidy Hutchinson “while really working for Donald Trump.”March 15, 2023

  • ‘Now is the time to sound the alarm’ over extreme GOP abortion bills

    06:22
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: How long until Trump’s lawyers turn on Trump ... again?

    12:05
  • UP NEXT

    Jen Psaki: Biden knew to ‘create calm’ after bank failures

    05:28

  • LA Times columnist on the hypocrisy of Silicon Valley ‘libertarians’

    03:41

  • Lawrence: Trump blames Pence for mob that chanted ‘hang Mike Pence’

    07:24

  • GOP has become ‘an autocratic party,’ says NYU History Professor

    05:29

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All