Lawrence: How long until Trump’s lawyers turn on Trump ... again?

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell examines the cycle of Donald Trump's lawyers defending Trump before turning on him, after Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen was attacked by Trump's current attorney Joe Tacopina for his comments around the Stormy Daniels hush money case, and as another lawyer faces possible disbarment for his misconduct representing Jan. 6th witness Cassidy Hutchinson “while really working for Donald Trump.”March 15, 2023