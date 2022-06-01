IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • British tennis star calls for change

    02:53

  • Holiday weekend marked with mass shootings

    06:23

  • Latest gun massacres move Congress to act: 'This time really does feel different.'

    06:54

  • First funerals for school shooting victims

    03:38

  • William Hogeland: The Second Amendment is ‘legal gibberish’

    05:10
    Lawrence: How does a TX police chief go AWOL?

    12:17
    ‘Where are the letters of resignation?’: Sandy Hook first responder asks of Uvalde law enforcement

    04:55

  • Students should walk out of schools this fall until parents, leaders ‘do something’ Tim Wise says

    10:52

  • Rep. Jeffries: Why the gun violence crisis requires a ‘national solution’

    08:15

  • What other countries could teach Ted Cruz about solving a gun crisis

    08:51

  • The absurdity of the U.S.’s inaction on guns

    08:26

  • GOP rebuked as the party of mass shootings and guns, as parents demand answers

    08:55

  • 'Give them time' What families affected by gun violence want you to know

    07:21

  • Dr. Besser: Treating gun violence as a ‘public health crisis’ would ‘dramatically reduce the threat of guns’ in U.S.

    05:21

  • Archbishop presides over church service, meets with children who survived shooting

    11:40

  • 'Hearts are aching in this community': Services begin for Uvalde victims

    02:17

  • 'This is a national crisis': NYC mayor calls on Senate to take action on gun safety

    08:24

  • Justice Department set to review police response to Texas school shooting

    04:34

  • Joe: Maybe, just maybe there's an opportunity this time on red flag laws, background checks

    04:18

  • TX State Rep.: ‘We must act now’ to protect kids from gun violence

    07:44

The Last Word

Lawrence: How does a TX police chief go AWOL?

12:17

Exactly one week after the mass murder at Robb Elementary School, not a single officer who responded to the shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has been fired despite the delayed response. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains the crisis in governance happening in Texas from Uvalde all the way up to Gov. Greg Abbott.June 1, 2022

